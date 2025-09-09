Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,052 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

