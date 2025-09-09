Advisory Alpha LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

