iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stake Boosted by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $207,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

