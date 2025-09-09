Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $486,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

VRTX stock opened at $395.25 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

