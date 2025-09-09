Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2,820.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

