iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

