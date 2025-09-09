150 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $180,701,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,430,724 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8%
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $250.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.