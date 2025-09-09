150 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $180,701,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,430,724 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $250.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.