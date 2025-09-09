SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New $167.32 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,544,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,317,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

