SCS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $46,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after purchasing an additional 660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.