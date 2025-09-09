Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $349.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.72. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

