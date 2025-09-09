Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. Visteon has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $770,872.82. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Visteon by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

