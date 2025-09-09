Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.580 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 222.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100,586 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 306,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

