Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 14,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.