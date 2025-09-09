UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,833,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,756 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,004,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6%

SCHW opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

