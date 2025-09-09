Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 661 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $280.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

