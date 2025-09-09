Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,054,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $305.15. The stock has a market cap of $805.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

