MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $322,000 in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Corteva by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $783,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

