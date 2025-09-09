MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.