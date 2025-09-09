AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,798,000 after buying an additional 238,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

T opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

