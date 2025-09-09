Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

