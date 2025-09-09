Everstar Asset Management LLC Invests $259,000 in AT&T Inc. $T

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 2.3%

AT&T stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.