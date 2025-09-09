Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,100 shares, adeclineof35.0% from the July 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth $982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 73,181 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 541.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 197,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

