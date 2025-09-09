PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 56.5% in August

PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,200 shares, anincreaseof56.5% from the July 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PUTNAM MANAGED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PUTNAM MANAGED during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED by 71.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,191 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 292,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

PUTNAM MANAGED Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PMM opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. PUTNAM MANAGED has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

PUTNAM MANAGED Dividend Announcement

About PUTNAM MANAGED

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

