Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,300 shares, adeclineof34.9% from the July 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dyadic International Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 355.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 882,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dyadic International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyadic International

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.