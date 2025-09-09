Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,300 shares, adeclineof34.9% from the July 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of DYAI stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 355.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dyadic International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
