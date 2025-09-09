Oppenheimer Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $460.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

