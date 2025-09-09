Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $62.61 Million Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,084 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 3.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 42,743.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $180,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,965,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Shell by 2,096.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,217,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,709 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

