Woodline Partners LP Has $67.37 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $67,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $558.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,170.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.