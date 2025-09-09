Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in August

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, anincreaseof56.3% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. Holcim has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Holcim to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

