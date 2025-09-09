Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.