1,961 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $429.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

