Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

