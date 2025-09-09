NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

