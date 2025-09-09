IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $248.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after buying an additional 312,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 22.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 581,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

