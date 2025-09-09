McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $140,746,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $48,081,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,329,000 after acquiring an additional 433,134 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

