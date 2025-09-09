NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Stock Holdings Trimmed by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,388,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

