Prostatis Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

