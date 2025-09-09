SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Cut by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $334.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.