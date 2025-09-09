Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,024 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £943.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,422.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,087.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 993.11 and a one year high of GBX 1,917.60.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

