Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAMA
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.