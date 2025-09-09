Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 93 to GBX 90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.89. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 39 and a 1 year high of GBX 82. The stock has a market cap of £197.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,803.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.