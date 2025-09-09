Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 to GBX 710 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 575 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 680.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.3%
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 14.40 EPS for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Balfour Beatty will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current year.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.
Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.