Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $234,386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after buying an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $125,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

