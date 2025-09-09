Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of CEG stock opened at GBX 8 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,632.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.36. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.12 and a 12 month high of GBX 11.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

