United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 5,326 FedEx Corporation $FDX

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $224.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $228.00. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

