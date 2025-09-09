Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 26.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FSK opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.