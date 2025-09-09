United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 3,931 Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

