Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

