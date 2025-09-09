iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

