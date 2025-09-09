ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $796.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $873.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.