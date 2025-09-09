HFM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.1% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.