CD Private Equity Fund I to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:CD1)

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1,356.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
CD Private Equity Fund I Price Performance
CD Private Equity Fund I Company Profile
CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CD Private Equity Fund I
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.